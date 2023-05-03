Cameroon journalists living in fear since murder of radio host Martinez Zogo

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 08:58 Hits: 3

In January 2023, Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo was kidnapped and murdured in circumstances that remain unclear. The brutal assassination of the popular radio host, who regularly condemned corruption and the embezzlement of state funds in Cameroon, sent shockwaves throughout the country. His family and colleagues are still in the dark about why he was killed. The head of the anti-espionage agency, a top official of the secret service and a popular businessman have all been arrested and detained over Zogo's murder, but have only been charged with "torture". Several months on, journalists in Cameroon are still living in fear. Our correspondents report.

