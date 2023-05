Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 10:02 Hits: 3

DUBAI (Reuters) - A second oil tanker in a week was seized by Iran on Wednesday in Gulf waters, the U.S. Navy said, the latest escalation in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters since 2019. Read full story

