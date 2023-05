Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:26 Hits: 2

Kosovo and Serbia are still “far apart” on the establishment of an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities to represent the Serb minority’s interests in Kosovo, an EU official said after top-level talks in Brussels.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/03/kosovo-serbia-clash-in-brussels-over-serb-majority-municipality-body/