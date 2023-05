Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 15:21 Hits: 2

Every time a high-profile criminal case in India collapses, there is renewed clamor in India for vigilante justice of the kind seen last month with the public murder of a convicted mobster. But what is really needed is deep reform – of police forces, the judiciary, and the political system.

