Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:23 Hits: 1

One militant was killed and seven others were arrested in raids on hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban (TTP), near the Afghan border on May 1, the military said in a statement.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistan-ttp-raids-militants/32388926.html