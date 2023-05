Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 09:37 Hits: 1

Eight tourists who went missing over the weekend when their jeep fell into a river in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have been declared dead by rescuers, who could not find any of them despite a massive search, police said on May 2.

