Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:38 Hits: 1

The current strike is expected to disrupt some TV programming and potentially lead to delays in the fall TV season. The last WGA strike, in 2007-2008, cost the California economy around $2 billion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hollywood-writers-to-go-on-strike-over-pay/a-65488752?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf