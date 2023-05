Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 06:41 Hits: 1

Ukrainian forces shelled a village in the Russian Bryansk region bordering Ukraine early on Tuesday, the local governor said in a social media post, a day after an explosion derailed a freight train in the region. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230502-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-ukrainian-forces-shell-village-in-russian-border-region-governor-says