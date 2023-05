Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:20 Hits: 1

The lack of shared standards and transparent methodologies for environmental, social, and governance ratings leads to the mispricing of stocks and bonds, and undermines effective decision-making by investors. As more governments are recognizing, regulatory intervention is urgently needed.

