Daniel Ellsberg Warns Risk of Nuclear War Is Rising as Tension Mounts over Ukraine Taiwan

As we continue our in-depth conversation with Daniel Ellsberg, the famed Pentagon Papers whistleblower talks about his lifelong antiwar activism and responds to the more recent leak of Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine. Ellsberg also reflects on the many people who inspired him and says others who look up to his example should know that the sacrifices for building a better world are worth it. “It can work,” he says. Ellsberg, who was recently diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer and given just months to live, spoke to Democracy Now! last week from his home in Berkeley, California.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/1/daniel_ellsberg_ukraine_war_pentagon_leak

