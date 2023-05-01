Dam Collapse Kills 4 in Yemen

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 06:12 Hits: 1

On Sunday, in the Al Mahwit governorate located approximately 111 km west of the capital city Sanaa, in Yemen, a water dam collapsed, leading to the death of four people.

The Al-Aqabi Dam located in the Hafash district of Al Mahwit governorate has been reported by local authorities to have experienced a collapse event, consequently leading to a flood occurrence. The flood had devastating consequences, including the destruction of a mosque that had four individuals inside, all of whom perished as a result of it.

The flood resulted in impacts on the adjacent residential properties. Since 2014, the Houthi group has exerted control over the governorate.

According to Adel Issa, an official appointed by the Houthis in the governorate, the reason for the dam's failure can be attributed to the significant precipitation and massive water volumes brought about by torrential flows.

According to the statement provided, the authorities in Sanaa deployed a pair of rescue and ambulance vehicles to the site.

The National Center of Meteorology in Yemen has issued a cautionary notification to the residents of numerous governorates, particularly Al Mahwit, in regard to the occurrence of severe precipitation.

Additionally, the Center has advised individuals to refrain from travelling through waterlogged passages, valleys, and reefs during and after the rainfall event.

