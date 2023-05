Category: World Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 09:06 Hits: 1

The World Food Program had suspended operations after three team members died. Meanwhile, fighting in Khartoum has been reported despite a cease-fire. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sudan-updates-un-food-agency-resumes-operations/a-65479280?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf