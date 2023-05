Category: World Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 06:57 Hits: 1

Voters in Uzbekistan have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes in the Central Asian country that could allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to remain in power until 2040, according to preliminary results released on Monday.

