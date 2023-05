Category: World Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 08:33 Hits: 2

US financial authorities have taken possession of California's troubled First Republic Bank, which will be acquired by JPMorgan Chase, government regulators announced Monday in the latest banking failure.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20230501-us-regulators-seize-california-s-first-republic-in-latest-banking-failure