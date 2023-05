Category: World Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 15:35 Hits: 1

Hong Kong’s recovery after years of protests, crackdowns, and pandemic restrictions is underway, but residents are conflicted about the true state of the city. Many feel the city’s openness and liberties are permanently gone under Chinese rule.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2023/0428/Hong-Kong-s-new-normal-clouded-by-doubts-of-freedom-under-China?icid=rss