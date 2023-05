Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 April 2023 10:24 Hits: 1

As the world moves on from four decades of neoliberalism, the Economist remains faithful to the orthodoxy of Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, and the Washington Consensus. But addressing the US economy’s many problems will be impossible if Americans blame them on the government.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economist-writers-last-true-believers-in-neoliberalism-by-j-bradford-delong-2023-04