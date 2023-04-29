Tucker Carlson is the new point of contention between Trump and Fox News, analysis explains

Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 18:20 Hits: 5

A new analysis is shedding light on a new point of contention for both former President Donald Trump and the Fox News network in the wake of Tucker Carlson's termination from the network.

According to The Hill, the tension levels have been brewing for quite some time and Carlson's termination is now considered an inflection point.

"Signs of tension have been evident for months, with Trump complaining about the coverage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 rival, has received on the network," the analysis reads. "He often blasts Fox’s parent company for having another Republican foe, former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), on its board of directors. Now Carlson’s departure is being seen by some as an inflection point."

Weighing in on Carlson's abrupt departure, Donald Trump Jr., predicted how that could change Fox News' media trajectory forever.

“That’s one of the few voices in the Republican Party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors, and otherwise,” Trump Jr., said. “You know, an actual thought leader in conservatism.”

In addition to Carlson's departure, the network also severed its close ties with Trump back in 2021 opting not to have him on air for interviews anymore. Although Carlson and Trump have not had the most solid relationship in the past, inside sources now claim the two have mended fences.

“Trump and Tucker have never been closer,” said one source with knowledge of their relationship. “Over the last year and a half they’ve become much closer than they were in 2020.”

Over the last several weeks, Trump and Carlson have equally had vocal opinions about the news network. However, one Republican operative is confident their absence from the network won't have a lasting impact.

“I think Trump is so connected to Fox in so many ways, and because Fox is a powerhouse in terms of its agenda-setting power in the conservative movement, it’s hard to imagine his relationship with Fox changing that much,” said the operative.

