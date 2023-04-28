Israeli Occupation Forces Storm West Bank Refugee Camp

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 17:19 Hits: 5

On Friday, at least two Palestinians, including a teenager, were injured during an Israeli army's operation at the refugee camp of Jenin in northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured by Israeli soldiers who stormed the Palestinian refugee camp.

Palestinian security sources said that an Israeli army force, backed by armored vehicles, stormed the outskirts of the refugee camp, and intensive gunfire was heard in several areas.

The armed wing of several Palestinian factions said in separate statements that its militants exchanged fire with Israeli soldiers who stormed the area of Jenin and detonated roadside bombs against the Israeli army vehicles.

Breaking: "Israeli military sends additional reinforcements to Jenin camp as raid continues with intense gunfire exchange." pic.twitter.com/hULQWn0jBv April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, an Israeli spokesman said an Israeli army force raided the Jenin refugee camp and arrested a Palestinian wanted by Israeli security for being involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.

For several months, the Israeli army has carried out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps, mainly in the northern West Bank, aiming to arrest Palestinian militants wanted by Israeli security forces.

During the tension that had mounted since early January, official Palestinian figures said more than 90 Palestinians were killed.

The UN has called on Israel to immediately halt the demolition of Palestinian homes and structures in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/S4BuFNf2Dh February 26, 2021

