Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 April 2023 07:35 Hits: 4

Paraguay has maintained ties with Taiwan for over seven decades, one of a very select few countries still to do so at the expense of dealing with China. In a slowing economy, the opposition candidate criticized this.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/paraguay-votes-for-a-president-with-taiwan-ties-on-ballot/a-65474462?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf