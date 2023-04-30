The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

🔴Live: Two killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian village near border Two people were killed when a Ukrainian missile hit a Russian village near the countries' border, the regional governor said Sunday. It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

