????Live: Two killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian village near border

Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 April 2023 05:17 Hits: 3

Two people were killed when a Ukrainian missile hit a Russian village near the countries' border, the regional governor said Sunday. It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230430-%F0%9F%94%B4live-two-killed-in-ukrainian-strike-on-russian-village-near-border