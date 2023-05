Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 April 2023 07:56 Hits: 5

Paraguayans are readying to head to the polls on Sunday in what could be the biggest electoral challenge to the ruling conservative Colorado Party in over a decade and with the country's near 70-year ties with Taiwan potentially at stake.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230430-paraguayans-head-to-presidential-poll-putting-conservative-party-hegemony-to-test