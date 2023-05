Category: World Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 12:03 Hits: 5

The practice of giving away a child is a tradition that goes back a long way in several Balkan countries, North Macedonia among them. But an act motivated by kindness can have effects that last generations.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/04/28/from-cradle-to-grave-the-ripples-effects-of-giving-up-a-child/