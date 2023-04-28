India’s Welfare Balm

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 12:09 Hits: 7

Indian economists and commentators expected economic growth to skyrocket once the pandemic was over, but it seems that the predicted boom has already fizzled. While one might expect Indians to be angry at their political leaders, there is a good reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government remains popular.

