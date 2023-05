Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 09:20 Hits: 5

Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said his government's determination to consolidate public finances was "total." The major public protests against a pension reform made credit ratings agency Fitch more skeptical.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-pledges-structural-reforms-after-fitch-downgrade/a-65470522?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf