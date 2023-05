Category: World Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 08:44 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation congratulates all employees for their contributions to businesses and the nation in celebration of Labour Day this coming Monday (May 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/04/29/mef-congratulates-employees-for-contributions-ahead-of-labour-day