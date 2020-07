Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2495-2

A method of endowing thermoset plastics with a degree of recyclability and reprocessability by incorporating cleavable chemical linkages in the strands of the polymer, rather than in the crosslinks, is presented.

