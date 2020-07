Articles

Nature, Published online: 24 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02226-3

Emily Sirotich’s involvement in a global alliance gave people with rheumatic diseases a driving seat in shaping research on how COVID-19 is affecting them.

