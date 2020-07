Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2509-0

Chiquihuite Cave (Zacatecas, Mexico) provides evidence of human presence in the Americas between about 33,000–31,000 and 14,000–12,000 years ago, and expands the cultural variability known from sites of this date.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/owTfziPDdxw/s41586-020-2509-0