Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2498-z

Genetic studies in Drosophila combined with structural analyses show that glypicans bind palmitoylate moieties in Wnt ligands, and thus shield Wnt ligands from their aqueous environments to enable them to signal to their distant receptors.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/6YdDIAswDhQ/s41586-020-2498-z