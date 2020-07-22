Distinct subnetworks of the thalamic reticular nucleus

Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2504-5

A study integrating single-cell RNA-sequencing and electrophysiology data shows that in mouse, the cellular repertoire of the thalamic reticular nucleus is characterized by a transcriptomic gradient defined at its extremes by mutually exclusive expression of Spp1 and Ecel1, providing insights into the organizational principles underlying the divergent functions of this brain region.

