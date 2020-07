Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02138-2

Europe’s rich heritage of historical documents has been used to reconstruct the flooding history of the continent for the past five centuries. This could help policymakers to develop flood-management strategies for the future.

