Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 8

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2513-4

Analysis of B-cell leukaemia samples reveals that oncogenic mutations do not cause malignant transformation unless they converge on the same signalling pathway, and that it may be possible clinically to combine inhibition of the principal oncogenic driver with reactivation of divergent pathways.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/kgpyL3VXHyU/s41586-020-2513-4