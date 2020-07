Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-01675-0

The discovery of the biosynthetic pathway for colchicine, a medicine produced by plants, holds promise for the use of metabolic-engineering approaches in producing reliably high yields of this compound.

