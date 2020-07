Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2490-7

Using the spin precession of Bose-condensed 87Rb atoms as a clock, direct measurements are made of the time required for Rb atoms to quantum tunnel through a classically impenetrable barrier.

