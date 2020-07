Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 22 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2507-2

Viscous Dirac fluid flow in room-temperature graphene is imaged using quantum diamond magnetometry, revealing a parabolic Poiseuille profile for electron flow in a high-mobility graphene channel near the charge-neutrality point.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/vky0sbaNf3c/s41586-020-2507-2