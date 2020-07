Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 20 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2520-5

A spin–orbit-entangled exciton state in the van der Waals material NiPS3 is observed, and found to arise from many-body states of a Zhang–Rice singlet.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/uVB8Mx8IA6E/s41586-020-2520-5