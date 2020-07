Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02060-7

The prolonged cold of winter is required for the flowering of many plants. Now the identification of a previously unknown long-term cold-sensing mechanism helps to reveal how plants are able to time their flowering correctly.

