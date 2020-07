Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2501-8

Stem growth in rice is regulated by an accelerator gene and a decelerator gene in parallel with gibberellic acid, and the opposite selection of these genes has led to adaptations to different environments.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/VntZ5xo1L_M/s41586-020-2501-8