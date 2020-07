Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2481-8

Current outcomes are reported from the ongoing National Lung Matrix Trial, an umbrella trial for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer in which patients are triaged according to their tumour genotype and matched with targeted therapeutic agents.

