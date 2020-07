Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02131-9

Increasing red-meat consumption propelled a 12% increase in methane emissions from agriculture in 2017 alone. Plus: promising results from the phase 1 trial of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, and Gödel’s incomparable incompleteness theorems.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/mZ6wzYfUBec/d41586-020-02131-9