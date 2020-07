Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2499-y

Bulk RNA sequencing of organs and plasma proteomics at different ages across the mouse lifespan is integrated with data from the Tabula Muris Senis, a transcriptomic atlas of ageing mouse tissues, to describe organ-specific changes in gene expression during ageing.

