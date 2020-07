Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2464-9

Ammonia is synthesized using a dual-site approach, whereby nitrogen vacancies on LaN activate N2, which then reacts with hydrogen atoms produced over the Ni metal to give ammonia.

