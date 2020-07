Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2468-5

A co-culture of two newly identified microorganisms—‘Candidatus Manganitrophus noduliformans’ and Ramlibacter lithotrophicus—exhibits exponential growth that is dependent on manganese(II) oxidation, demonstrating the viability of this metabolism for supporting life.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/j2NOpF82PL8/s41586-020-2468-5