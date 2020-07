Articles

Nature, Published online: 16 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02150-6

Record-breaking Arctic heat was made 600 times more likely by human-induced climate change. Plus, the closest photo of the Sun ever taken and what it’s like to lead the development of a front-running COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

