Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02059-0

Rice in deepwater paddy fields can survive a slow-rising flood by a remarkably rapid elongation of submerged stem sections. Two genes discovered to affect this process could aid targeted improvements in crop height and flood tolerance.

