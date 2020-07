Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2479-2

Enhanced covalency is achieved for a curium complex with curium–sulfur bonds by subjecting the compound to high pressures, indicating that pressure can be used to tune covalency in actinide compounds.

