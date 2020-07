Articles

Nature, Published online: 15 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2500-9

The DNA modification N6-methyladenine regulates gene expression during mouse trophoblast development by depositing at the boundaries of active chromatin and preventing its spread by antagonizing the chromatin organizer SATB1.

