Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 14 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02118-6

As institutions scale back in-person learning in response to COVID-19, a federal directive requires students from abroad to take on-campus classes or return home.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/eH9cYF5P4uY/d41586-020-02118-6