Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 07 July 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-02048-3

The United States will withdraw an exemption that allowed foreign students on some visas to take all their classes online because of COVID-19. Plus: a post-pandemic exit plan for leaving academia, and three daring missions count down to Mars.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/eiGA1xt5cHI/d41586-020-02048-3