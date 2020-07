Articles

Nature, Published online: 08 July 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-2457-8

The E3 ubiquitin ligase TRIM7 polyubiquitinates the envelope protein of Zika virus, adding Lys63-linked polyubiquitin chains that interact with the TIM1 receptor of host cells to enhance virus entry and replication.

